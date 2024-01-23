FORMER CEO OF TSTT LISA AGARD HITS BACK AT TSTT…

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago Lisa Agard, is in defense mode.

She is hitting out at her former employer.

She denies she fed wrong information to the public utilities minister, Marvin Gonzales after the cyber attack on the company.

She also said, she did no wrong in the handling of the attack.

The incident led to her departure from the company.

Yesterday, a joint select committee meeting was held to deal with the cyber attack on TSTT.

It was at this meeting the acting chief executive officer Kent Western, blamed the office managed by Ms. Agard for misleading the minister.

Ms. Agard is reported today, as saying she was never given an option of resignation.

She said, based on what Mr. Western and his team, said to the JSC yesterday, she will be talking with her lawyers.

Early in yesterdays hearing, TSTT’s chairman Sean Roach asked that some matters be private.

The JSC agreed to move part of the sitting behind closed doors, and away from the cameras.

Mr. Roach said, although TSTT was ready and willing to furnish the committee with the relevant information, sensitive information must be protected.

JSC Chairman Anthony Vierra agreed.