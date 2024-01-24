THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION UNRAVELS THE CAUSE OF FINANCIAL CHALLENGES AT UWI OPEN CAMPUS…

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

The current financial challenges at the University of the West Indies, open campus are being blamed on the funding model.

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says, the open campus has advised her ministry of this.

Dr. Gadsby-Dolly explains, operational costs exceed revenues earned, hence the current dilemma.

She tells of how campus management has been operating, which includes loans from various entities.

The education minister shares, some of the measures adopted to mitigate the situation including online offerings, to reach the global audience.

She points out the university intends to utilize its existing resources, and government will not be asked to contribute additional funds for this exercise.

Dr. Gadsby-Dolly was responding to opposition senator Wade Mark, during the questions for oral answer segment in the upper house yesterday.

