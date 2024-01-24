CIVIL SOCIETIES TO HOLD THEIR OWN ANTI- CRIME TALKS…

Another group is about to stage a series of anti crime talks, hoping to find solutions to the most pressing issue for the people of this country.

Civil society organizations, are preparing to begin the talks later this month.

Yesterday veteran trade unionist David Abdullah and representatives from other organizations gathered in Port of Spain, to tell of the plans for the talks.

One of the stakeholders is Rubaderie Victor.

He said, it is time for serious talk on the issue of crime in the country.

One week ago, the opposition United National Congress began its anti crime talks.

It was a response to the failure of plans for the government and the opposition, to meet and address the most pressing issue in the country.

Mr. Abdullah said, there is an absence of the kind of talks that would benefit the country.

Representing the oilfield workers trade union, which will be part of the civil society talks, Ozzie Warwick said, there must be solutions.

The first event is scheduled for January 31st at the Cipriani Labour College.

At the end of the series, a document will be submitted to the powers that be.