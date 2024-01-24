SRP FACED WITH SEX CRIME CHARGES…

Sex crime charges are leveled against a special reserve officer, attached to the San Fernando station.

33-year-old Kwame Phillip has been arrested and charged.

Last Saturday constable Phillip was taken in by his colleagues in San Fernando.

It is alleged that on August 18th last year, the officer sexually assaulted the woman in St. Ann’s Port of Spain.

The alleged victim told police the princes’ town man, raped her twice and she was also sodomized.

Officer Phillip is a SRP attached to the San Fernando police station.

On the request for bail before a court, the accused attorney Kiran Panday said, officer Phillip has two young children and no pending criminal matters against him.

The prosecution objected to bail, for fear of witness interference.

However, bail was set at 550 thousand dollars.

Officer Phillip has to report to the princes’ town station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He was told to stay at least 200 feet, away from the alleged victim

The matter was adjourned to April 24th, 2024.