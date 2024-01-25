POLICE OFFICERS INSISTS THEY MUST BE PAID OUTSTANDING INCREMENTS …

Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson

The Police Social and Welfare Association says, security for the upcoming carnival celebrations may be in jeopardy.

President Gideon Dickson, makes the statement against the backdrop that some of its serving members may not receive the promised back pay.

Mr. Dickson says, the association agreed to the 4 percent wage increase offer 11 months ago, but to date they are yet to be compensated.

Speaking with Newscentre five this morning, Asp. Dickson said, the issue poses a security threat.

Asp. Dickson, also revealed that several interventions on their behalf have not been productive.

Asp. Dickson called on authorities to ensure, that officers are given their just dues in a reasonable time frame.