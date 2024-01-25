GETAWAY CAR CRASHES INTO TUNAPUNA POLICE STATION…

Drama at the Tunapuna police station, as alleged bandits open fire on police, and crash their getaway car into one of the walls of a station.

Reports say, the incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Tunanpuna.

According to police, the two men robbed the cashier of a lotto booth, in the vicinity of the market at around 7.30 pm.

They were confronted by police, and one of the men opened fire on the officers, while his accomplice drove off in white wagon.

Officers reportedly returned fire and injured the alleged bandit.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, officers of the north-central division gang intelligence unit chased the other suspects’ car.

The vehicle crashed into the wall of the Tunapuna police station.

The driver was arrested.

Police allegedly found and seized a Smith and Wesson firearm, and 15 rounds of ammunition.

