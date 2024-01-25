EXODUS LEADS FOLLOWING PANORAMA PRELIMS…

Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra, scored 278 points in its early bid to win the panorama competition this year.

The Tunapuna based large conventional band, garnered its score in the preliminary round of the competition two nights ago.

The draw for playing positions was done yesterday.

While Exodus leads in the large bands category, it will play in position number 6, at this weekend’s semi-finals of the competition.

Harmonites will kick off the competition in the large band category.

The band scored 255 points and placed 16th.

Massy Trinidad All Stars tied with Bp Renegades, in second place.

Both scored 274 points.

There was also a tie for 4th place, between Heritage Petroleum Skiffle and Nlcb Fonclaire Steel Orchestra.

They scored 272 points.

In a surprising turn of events, Pan Trinbago makes a unique policy decision for 2024.

Contrary to the initial plan of including fourteen large bands, in the national panorama large band semi-finals, the organization has decided to honour the memory of the late Patrick Arnold, former president of Pan Trinbago, who passed away in 2023.

As a mark of respect and in recognition of his significant contributions to the steel pan community, Pan Trinbago has decided

to, include all sixteen large bands in the upcoming semi-finals in 2024 only.

Beverly Ramsey Moore said, once again pan is being presented to the world on Sunday.

This change in routine aims to celebrate the legacy of Mr. Patrick Arnold, and acknowledge the immense talent within the steel pan fraternity.

She said, so far everything is moving smoothly for the semis, at the Queens Park Savannah.