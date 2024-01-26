ROUTE-2 MAXI TAXI DRIVERS LAMENT INCREASED CRIME ALONG THE ALONG PBR & CITY GATE HUB.

There are mixed signals coming from members of the route-2 Maxi Taxi Association, as they express concerns about frequent robberies along the priority bus route, and at the city gate hub in Port of Spain.

Yesterday, the operators warned of possible action if the authorities remain blind, to what is happening.

Operator Anthony Castillo said, the situation is dire and needs to be addressed.

Another driver Christian Lewis, who is also working the route, wants to talk with the authorities.

Mr. Lewis told reporters, his colleagues are frustrated and afraid.

However, the acting president of the route two maxi taxi associations David Harewood, is calling on his colleagues to be patient.

He said while certain measures are being implemented, the authorities need to keep the operators aware.