ALLIED SECURITY OFFICERS WORK WITH LITTLE OR NO PROTECTION…

Reports that Allied Security officers are still being forced to conduct cash in transit operations, with little or no protection.

This despite the company having lost officers in a heist.

The Estate Police Association claims officers attached to the firm are being forced, to use expired safety vests and other security apparatus.

On September 19th, 2022, Allied Security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart were gunned down as a group of men attempted to rob the cash in transit van, at the La Romain branch of pennywise cosmetics.

A third officer, Peola Baptiste, was the lone survivor of the three officers assigned to pick up cash at the store that day.

EPA president Deryck Richardson tells Newscentre five, Allied Security has learnt nothing from the tragedy, and continues to risk the lives of its employees.

Further, Mr. Richardson says, the security officers are being paid next to nothing while the executives of the company are living large.

He vows that the EPA will not rest until every security officer is treated as a human being.

Mr. Richardson says, Allied Security officers have not received an increase in salaries since 2011.

He says, the company has refused to meet with the EPA on the matter, but legal options are being explored regarding this issue.