TOP COP SAYS PROACTIVE MEASURES ARE IN PLACE FOR THE CARNIVAL…

Acting Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher

The top cop responds to threats from her officers, to withholding their services during carnival due to non payment of back pay.

Police commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher, is giving the assurance that proactive measures are being taken to ensure, the smooth operation of carnival festivities.

In a release the commissioner of police, acknowledges the concerns raised by the TTPS Social Welfare Association, regarding the possibility of some police officers calling in sick for carnival duties.