BPTT RENEGADES IN FRONT AT SEMI FINAL LARGE BAND PANORAMA

BPTT Renegades leads the semi final round of the large conventional bands category, of the National Panorama Competition.

The winner of the medium bands is Tobago’s Katzen Jammers.

It was a packed Queens Park Savannah that hosted the, BPTT sponsored competition.

Dubbed the savannah party it started at 2 p.m. yesterday, and ended some 12 hours later.

House announcer Ken Simmons gave the results.

In third, was Republic Bank Exodus with a four-way tie, for fourth place, T&Tec Tropical Angel Harps, Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra, Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra.

In the medium category second place went to NGC Couva Joylanders and in third place Curepe Scherzando Steel Orchestra.

