FORTY ARTISTES TO CONTEST SEMI FINAL ROUND OF CALYPSO MONARCH COMPETITION AT SKINNER PARK…

Forty people will contest the semi finals of the calypso monarch competition, in Skinner Park this coming Saturday

Among those selected by judges over the past week are Mical Teja, Karene Asche, Mr. Shak, Aaron Duncan and Garth St Clair.

Trinbago unified calypsonian organisation official Sherlaine Hendrickson says, they will all compete for the first prize of half a million dollars, and a vehicle in the finals on carnival Sunday night.

Ms. Hendrickson told a news conference yesterday, those between 5th and 12th places will receive 45 thousand dollars.

Also among the semi finalists, is soca sensation Machel Montano, who returns to the competition for the first time in many years.

President of Tuco, Ainsley King said, yesterday Machel is just another contestant.

He said, the one-song finals remains and there will be no changes, so as to give everyone a chance to enter and compete.

Others in the semis include Black Sage, Ezekiel Yorke, Lady Watchman, Independent Senator Helon Francis, Kurt Allen, Queen Victoria and Efa.