A FATAL FALL AT A SAN FERNANDO FETE NOW ENGAGING THE ATTENTION OF POLICE…

Police continue their investigations into the death of a schoolteacher, who fell some 80 feet while at a fete on the San Fernando Hill.

Renee Mitchell was 39 years old.

Last Saturday evening she suffered multiple injuries after falling 80 feet down a cliff

It is said, Ms. Mitchell then rolled a further 60 feet off the cliff, before she came to a stop in some bushes.

Ms. Mitchell, of Corinth was found several hours later, and taken to hospital where she died.

She attended the Solset Supernova fete with her boyfriend, Peter Ribiero.

He told police she fell when she went to the side of the cliff too urinate.

An autopsy is expected this week.

She taught at the Brighton AC Primary School.

The education ministry has posted a message of condolence to her family, friends, colleagues and students.

The minister assures the student support services division has been mobilized, to provide help where needed.