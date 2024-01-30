I955 FM


CALYSONIAN CRO CRO SLAPPED WITH A 250 THOUSAND DOLLAR DEFAMATION COURT JUDGEMENT…

Posted on January 30, 2024 by admin

Activist Inshan Ishmael says, his court win against Weston Rawlins in a defamation case is a victory for calypso.

Yesterday, the court found the calypsonian known as “Cro Cro” guilty of the charge brought by Mr. Ishmael.

The ruling was made in a judgment by justice Frank Seepersad, at the waterfront judicial centre in Port of Spain.

Cro cro was accused of defaming Mr. Ishmael on February 5, 2023, during an on-stage performance in which, he sang a calypso titled “another sat is outside again” that allegedly named Mr. Ishmael.

Mr. Rawlins will have to pay approximately 300 thousand dollars with cost.

Speaking with Newscentre five yesterday Mr. Ishmael was pleased.

He said, his action was in the interest of the country.

At a hearing last December, Mr. Ishmael said, there was no doubt in his mind that Mr. Rawlins had been singing about him in the calypso.

He claimed that the song, directly named, identified, and attacked him while encouraging others to attack him, both verbally, physically and to financially, to abstain from patronising his businesses.

