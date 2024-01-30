MS. MITCHELL IGNORED SAFETY WARNINGS SAYS, FIRE SERVICE DFO…

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago fire service says, Ms. Mitchell ignored safety warnings at the event on San Fernando hill.

Acting head of the fire service DFO Andy Hutchinson tells Newscentre five, he was at the scene on Saturday night during the rescue operation.

DFO Hutchinson says, several interviews were done and it was found that Ms. Mitchell was told not to cross the caution tape.

Officer Hutchinson admitted that while it may have taken some time to get to Ms. Mitchell, the terrain was treacherous.

Mr. Hutchinson says, there was ample warning signage and tape in designated danger zones, but he is advising that security officers do more to enforce safety at all events.