LEPROSY IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO…

A commitment from the government, to eliminate leprosy in Trinidad and Tobago by 2024.

Chief medical officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says, each year an average of 25 cases is recorded in locally.

He says, last year there was a dip with 18 cases reported.

Dr. Parasram says, while many believe leprosy is a thing of the past this is not so.

He says, in the past there was no medication to treat with the disease.

However, he says there is medication to cure and or totally eliminate the illness.

Dr. Marilyn Suite says, early signs are often seen in the skin.

She gave a breakdown of the symptoms.