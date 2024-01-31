REPORTS OF NON COMPLIANCE WITH NEW MINIMUM WAGE…

President of the Downtown Merchants and Owners Association Gregory Aboud

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, takes a strong position against reports of some companies, failing to pay workers the new minimum wage.

Doma president Gregory Aboud says, action should be taken in the early implementation, as non-compliance with the new order is unacceptable.

Mr. Aboud also urges employees to be sure, their working hours have not been reduced in light of the increase in minimum wage, before filing a complaint.

According to complaints, although business owners risk being fined $15,000 for underpayment, several have allegedly failed to uphold the law.

The minimum wage rose from $17.50 to $20.50 on January 1st , 2024.