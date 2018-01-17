The country says final goodbye to former President Richards

Members of the public who were unable to secure an invitation for the funeral service for former president Professor George Maxwell Richards would still have an opportunity to be part of the event.
Earlier this week Minister Of National Security Edmund Dillon said, limited invitations were available to members of the public to attend the funeral.
It is now being reported that screens will be erected in Woodford Square Port of Spain, Harris Promenade in San Fernando and James Park, Tobago so that persons can view the service.
The funeral service began at 10 O’ clock this morning at the National Academy for The Performing Arts in Port of Spain
Professor Richards’ body would then be cremated at a private service at Belgroves funeral home in Tacarigua.
There would also be a 21 gun salute for the former head of state in recognition of his service to the country as president and Commander in Chief.
