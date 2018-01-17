National scholarship winners to receive dues by month end

National scholarship winners are being told they will receive their dues by month’s end.
The announcement was made by Education Minister Anthony Garcia.
For several months there have been complaints regarding the non-payment of subventions.
However, responding to questions in the Senate, Minister Garcia said he was confident students will receive their monies by the end of January.
And on another issue the education minister said over 72 million dollars is owed to security firms for services at schools in Trinidad.
Minister Garcia said the process of payments is ongoing and there are some firms which have already been paid.
He explained that invoices are processed and the releases are obtained from the Ministry of Finance.
Minister Garcia said despite the shortfall in payments his Ministry has received the commitment of security firms to continue offering their services in the interest of education.
