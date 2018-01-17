Construction on port in Toco to start next year…government says 4 years to complete

Construction on the Inter-Island Port in Toco is to start next year, but government says it will take four years to complete.

But, speaking in the Upper House yesterday Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan could not give a cost for the project.

The Minister said the findings of a feasibility study conducted almost three decades ago were still valid for the construction of the Toco Port.

Minister Sinanan told the senate, because of the age of the study, his Ministry was unable to access information on the cost of the survey conducted.

He was responding during the question for oral answer segment in the Upper House.