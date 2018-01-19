I955 FM


Government assures it will return to Parliament with Anti-Gang Legislation

Posted on January 19, 2018 by newscenter5
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young

An assurance from the government it will return to the Parliament with Anti-Gang Legislation as long as there is Opposition support.

 

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says government will respond to the Opposition’s call to enact such legislation.

 

However, he says the ball is now in the Opposition’s court.

 

Minister Young adds an Anti-Terrorism Bill is soon to be laid for discussion in the Parliament.

 

Minister Young says his government remains committed with its 23 votes to go to the Parliament and do what is right.

 

He was responding to reporters during the Post Cabinet Media briefing in Port of Spain yesterday.

