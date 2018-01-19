New boat to work sea bridge will arrive in April

The government has announced that a new boat to work the sea bridge will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago in April, once all goes well.

The vessel is called the Galleons Passage and it is being secured from China.

The Minister Of Finance Colm Imbert made the announcement yesterday.

The 74 meter long vessel was originally built for another buyer who was not able to complete payment.

The Minister said it therefore became available.

Minister Imbert said the government was very fortunate to find this brand new vessel.

The Galleons Passage will carry 700 passengers and 100 vehicles.