Police probing murder which occured in the heart of Port of Spain

The police are probing the shocking murder of 19-year-old Luke Adams in the heart of Port of Spain.
Mr. Adams was one of two men attacked by a gunman on Duke Street yesterday morning at around 11:45.
The driver of the vehicle, who was wounded during the attack, is only identified as Nedd.
Mr. Adams was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when a man is said to have stepped onto the road and fired shots.
He is said to have fired through the rear window five times, hitting Mr. Adams and Mr. Nedd.
The car crashed into a lamppost at the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets.
Eyewitnesses say they saw a man running away from the scene with a pistol in his hand.
People in the area scattered when they heard the explosions.
A large crowd gathered around the vehicle and police were called to the scene.
Mr. Nedd was taken to hospital where up to last evening he was listed in a stable condition.
