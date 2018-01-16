Soca Monarch 2018 dedicated to Devon Matthews

Soca Monarch 2018 would be dedicated to Devon Matthews.

Mr. Matthews suffered a heart attack and died in July 2017.

He was hosting Tribe’s Band Launch when he collapsed back stage.

He was taken to St. Clair Medical where he died.

Yesterday, one of the organisers of Soca Monarch Peter C Lewis said this year’s event would be dedicated to Mr. Matthews.

Meanwhile the prize money for the International Soca Monarch comeptition has seen a significant decline.

Caribbean Prestige Foundation says it received one million dollars in prize money from government.

The first place winner would receive 300,000 dollars, down from 1 million in previous years.

200,000 dollars will go to second place and third place will receive 150,000 dollars.