An overnight murder in Malabar, Arima is engaging the attention of the police. Dead is Dominic Koon Koon.

Reports say the 22 year old man was sitting on the porch of his Malabar road home last night, when he was approached by two armed men shortly before 10 O’ clock.

The assailants opened fire hitting Mr Koon Koon several times about the body. He died at the scene.

Police are said to be searching for the suspects.