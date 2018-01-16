I955 FM


Murder in Malabar

Posted on January 16, 2018 by newscenter5

imagesAn overnight murder in Malabar, Arima is engaging the attention of the police. Dead is Dominic Koon Koon.

Reports say the 22 year old man was sitting on the porch of his Malabar road home last night, when he was approached by two armed men shortly before 10 O’ clock.

The assailants opened fire hitting Mr Koon Koon  several times about the body. He died at the scene.

Police are said to be searching for the suspects.

 

