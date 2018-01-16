The body of former President Richards will lie in state at NAPA P.O.S today

The body of former President Professor George Maxwell Richards will lie in state for a second day today, this time at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) from 10 am to 5 pm.
This morning, his body was taken through the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies. Mr. Richards was a former UWI principal. From 7.45 this morning, a hearse bearing his body has been driving through the UWI Campus.
The funeral service for the former president will take place tomorrow at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port-of-Spain.
His body would be cremated at a private service at Belgroves Funeral Home.
Meanwhile his daughter Maxine Richards wants Carnival 2018 to be dedicated to him. She says it would be a fitting tribute to her father as he loved carnival.
She also said to ensure that Mr. Richards’ legacy lives on; the family would establish a fund from which monies would be donated to underprivileged children and young people who want to be chemical engineers like her father was.
Maxine Richards said as an educator, her father would have wanted this.
