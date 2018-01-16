CAL operated a total of 14,878 flights on the domestic air bridge in 2017

Caribbean Airlines says between January 2nd and 10th this year it provided 349 flights on the domestic air bridge, representing a total of 25,710 seats.

However, it says of that total 22,547 were used.

In a release the national carrier says in 2017, it provided a total of 1,122,790 seats on the air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago and carried a total of 962,459 passengers.

Caribbean Airlines says this figure represents 13,728 more passengers carried on the route than in 2016.

The airline says on time performance within 15 minutes was 73% last year as it operated a total of 14,878 flights in 2017.

CAL says it has placed significant focus on improving the management of the domestic air bridge and met and exceeded demand expectations during Christmas, Carnival, Easter, the Jazz Festival and other holiday weekends last year.