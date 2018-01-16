Man shot dead in Cocoyea Village, this is the country’s thirtieth murder for 2018

Imani Blackett is this country’s thirtieth murder statistic for 2018.

Mr. Blackett was shot dead in a drive by shooting in Cocoyea Village, San Fernando yesterday.

Reports say Mr. Blackett was standing alone at the corner of St Andrews and Forres Avenues at around 1 p.m. when a silver grey pick-up van pulled up alongside him and shot him.

He died at the scene.

Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle which was last seen speeding towards the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Officers of the Homicide Region III, Southern Division Task Force and Mon Repos CID responded.

Investigations into this latest homicide continue.