Voice enters Calypso Monarch and Road March competitions

Aaron St Louis also known as “Voice”, has signed up for the Calypso Monarch and Road March competitions.
Voice registered with the Trinibago Unified Calypsonian Organisation for both competitions last week.
Some calypsonians felt the two-time Soca Monarch winner should stay in the Soca genre, while others felt it was a great move.
TUCO president Lutalo Masimba said, he felt good about the move by the young artiste adding the Calypso Monarch Competition has always been open to everyone.
He said there have been complaints from the people that there are no party songs in the competition.
Mr Masimba said, the voice of the people is clearly being heard as people are the main stakeholders in Carnival.
Mr Masimba said this has happened before be it Superblue, Benjai or Ronnie McIntosh, but TUCO looks forward to all artiste performing in the competition.
