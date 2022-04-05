I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THA to decide if Political Analyst will remain on Studley Park Quarry’s board

Posted on April 5, 2022 by admin
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

The Executive of the Tobago House of Assembly will this week decide whether Political Analyst, Dr Winford James, will remain on the board of the Studley Park Quarry.

The appointment has been criticised, since Dr. James is the brother of Secretary Trevor James.

The board falls under Secretary James.

Yesterday Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the appointment would be reviewed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *