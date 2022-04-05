THA to decide if Political Analyst will remain on Studley Park Quarry’s board

The Executive of the Tobago House of Assembly will this week decide whether Political Analyst, Dr Winford James, will remain on the board of the Studley Park Quarry.
The appointment has been criticised, since Dr. James is the brother of Secretary Trevor James.
The board falls under Secretary James.
Yesterday Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the appointment would be reviewed.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error