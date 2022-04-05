THA says yes to Tobago Carnival in October

Secretary for Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Councillor Tashia Grace Burris

The Tobago House of Assembly says yes to a Carnival in October.

Yesterday Secretary for Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Councillor Tashia Grace Burris announced the dates for Tobago’s Carnival celebrations 2022.

Ms. Burris was speaking at a news conference held at the Victor E. Bruce Financial Complex.

Dubbed ‘Mandate Monday’, it saw the Executive Council reporting on what they have achieved since coming into office, as well as what their plans are for the next quarter.

And in an immediate response Head of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George welcomed the announcement.

Mr. George expressed the hope for a world-class event as he noted it would be Tobago’s only chance to make a first and lasting impression.

He added his chamber is willing to work with the Assembly to make this a reality.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed that due to the pandemic there would be no Tobago Jazz Experience this year.

Nevertheless, the Chief Secretary said his administration is open to working with private promoters to stage fringe jazz events later this year.