KFC welcomes back dine-in customers

KFC, Independence Square, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Popular fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken welcomes back dine-in customers.

Yesterday the company also announced an about turn on a decision to charge for condiments.

Members of the public had expressed their outrage at this decision.

A release from KFC said it has heard the passionate, clear feedback and concerns from members of the public.

As a result condiments such as ketchup, mustard and pepper will once again be included with meals.

The decision has been a major talking point for customers since the announcement over 2 weeks ago.

Speaking with Newscenter 5, Chief Executive Officer at Prestige Holdings Limited Simon Hardy said sales were impacted by the decision.

Mr. Hardy also said customers will be allowed to dine-in at KFC restaurants and some protocols must be followed.

The decision to allow customers to dine at its restaurants was one of several decisions taken following the lifting of more restrictions.