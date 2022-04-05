Accident claims life Woodford Cafe’s Director of Operations

Operations of the Woodford Café, Martin Hatem

A car accident claims the life of the Director of Operations of the Woodford Café at Price Plaza, Chaguanas.

Fifty-two-year-old Martin Hatem, of Woodbrook, died at the scene of the crash near the Grand Bazaar Interchange on the Uriah Butler Highway.

ACP in charge of traffic Wayne Mystar yesterday said the accident occurred at around 2:15pm.

ACP Mystar said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His death has brought the road fatality figure for the year to 27.

During the same period in 2021, the figure stood at 24.