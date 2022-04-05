Search continues for 5 CARICOM nationals in waters off Chaguaramas

The search continues for the 5 CARICOM nationals who disappeared after their boat overturned in Trinidad and Tobago waters.

Yesterday the St. Vincent and the Grenadines flagged cargo ship the MV Fair Chance, was being towed into local waters after it drifted towards Venezuela.

The MV Fair Chance capsized after leaving Port of Spain last weekend when the weight of the cargo shifted as the ship was travelling near Monos Island, off Chaguaramas.

Two crewmembers were rescued shortly after.

Up to yesterday the other 5 were still missing at sea but the coast guard continued its search off northwestern Trinidad.

National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday confirmed the overturned vessel drifted.

There is confirmation that 2 of the 5 men, missing at sea after an accident near Trinidad, are nationals of Grenada.

Minister Hinds assured yesterday the search for the men continues.

The MV Fair Chance was carrying steel products, which was loaded at the CARICOM jetty in Port of Spain.