I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

16-year-old beaten by her father falls to her death in Claxton Bay

Posted on April 6, 2022 by admin

A teenager falls to her death while being beaten by her father.

Her name is Aliyah Candace Alexander.

She was 16-years-old.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the girl’s home on Rig Road in Claxton Bay yesterday afternoon at around 4:10pm.

It is reported that the girl was being beaten by her father with a belt when she fell down a flight of stairs.

She was taken to the Couva Health Facility where she died while receiving treatment.

Aliyah was a student of Couva West Secondary.

The father is said to be a member of the Defence Force.

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *