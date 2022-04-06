16-year-old beaten by her father falls to her death in Claxton Bay

A teenager falls to her death while being beaten by her father.
Her name is Aliyah Candace Alexander.
She was 16-years-old.
The incident is reported to have occurred at the girl’s home on Rig Road in Claxton Bay yesterday afternoon at around 4:10pm.
It is reported that the girl was being beaten by her father with a belt when she fell down a flight of stairs.
She was taken to the Couva Health Facility where she died while receiving treatment.
Aliyah was a student of Couva West Secondary.
The father is said to be a member of the Defence Force.
Investigations are continuing.
