Body of woman found at the side of the road in La Brea

A woman, yet to be identified, is found dead at the side of a road in La Brea.

It is believed the woman is the victim of a hit and run accident.

Officers of the Southwestern Division found the body while on patrol.

The body was discovered along the Southern Main Road Union Village at around 3:30am yesterday.

The woman is of African descent and believed to be in her 50s.

Residents told police they saw the woman walking along the road earlier in the day.

Families of missing persons, fitting the description, are being asked to come forward.

The body is now at the San Fernando Mortuary.