Prime Minister says yes the State purchased spy software but to assist in crime fighting

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley confirms the country has purchased spy software, in a bid to effectively fight crime.

But he is slamming the leader of the Opposition, who claims the tool is being illegally used to monitor people.

Dr. Rowley said last night fight against crime demands that the State has the ability to monitor communication.

At a political meeting in Diego Martin, Dr. Rowley said there was a time when Kamla Persad Bissessar needed protection.

Dr. Rowley said the Opposition Leader should have nothing to be afraid of.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar stated her information on illegal spying came from a whistle blower.

She said even police officers are being used.

The opposition leader said even members of Dr. Rowley’s party and government are being monitored.