Carnival type send off for Soca artiste Blaxx

An elaborate send off for Soca artiste Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart.

It included a Carnival like parade in downtown Port of Spain yesterday.

Blaxx passed away at hospital on March 28th.

He was cremated yesterday after his funeral service at the Queens Park Savannah, which was attended, by scores of fans and members of the entertainment community.

The singer’s casket was open for public viewing, revealing him in a white suit beneath a glass shield.

His daughter Mekicia Stewart remembered her father.

His sister Avelia Stewart is grateful for the support her brother received in death.

Port of Spain south MP Keith Scotland remembered Blaxx as a giant and one who broke all barriers

Blaxx was given a final procession through Port of Spain behind a music truck blaring his music following his celebration service.

He was cremated following a private ceremony at Belgroves Funeral Home, Trincity.