I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Minority Leader slams the appointment of Dr. Winford James

Posted on April 7, 2022 by admin
Minority Leader Kelvon Morris

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is told to he must have known about the appointment of Dr. Winford James to the board of the Studley Park Enterprise Limited.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris says Mr. Augustine is the head of the Tobago House of Assembly and approves such appointments.

Dr. James is the brother of Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James.

Mr. Morris says the chief secretary must have known there would be a clear conflict of interest, in Dr. James’ appointment.

The Minority Leader is questioning what was promised to the people of Tobago by the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

The THA Executive has been criticized following the issue and Chief Secretary said the appointment would be reviewed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *