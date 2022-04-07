Minority Leader slams the appointment of Dr. Winford James

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is told to he must have known about the appointment of Dr. Winford James to the board of the Studley Park Enterprise Limited.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris says Mr. Augustine is the head of the Tobago House of Assembly and approves such appointments.

Dr. James is the brother of Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James.

Mr. Morris says the chief secretary must have known there would be a clear conflict of interest, in Dr. James’ appointment.

The Minority Leader is questioning what was promised to the people of Tobago by the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

The THA Executive has been criticized following the issue and Chief Secretary said the appointment would be reviewed.