4 more COVID related deaths and over 200 new infections

Trinidad and Tobago records 4 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The country also records 283 new positive cases.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are four elderly males.

They all had multiple comorbidities.

There have been 3,770 deaths to date.

The active caseload stands at 6,406.

The Ministry says the month of March has seen 139,397 positive cases.

Meanwhile there is a warning to members of the public to avoid dropping their guard in spite of a continued decline in COVID-19 deaths and cases.

Health officials warn the virus is still very present in the country.

Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds is also noting the majority of fatalities are the elderly with co-morbidities and the unvaccinated.

He was speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.

Dr. Hinds said while there is also a decline in infections, a significant number of people are still testing positive for the virus.

And Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh called on persons to be responsible now that the COVID measures have been relaxed.

He paid particular attention to the unvaccinated.

The government’s safe zone initiative officially came to end on Monday this week.