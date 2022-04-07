Ridding the nation of potholes on government’s priority list

Ridding the nation’s roads of potholes is said to be on government’s priority list.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley confirms this.

Affecting the repair of roads he says is the closure of Petrotrin.

At a meeting of the Peoples National Movement in Diego Martin on Tuesday evening the Prime Minister said part of the issue stems from issues at State owned Lake Asphalt.

Dr. Rowley said it is a matter of the supply of Bitumen.

Lake Asphalt is a wholly owned State enterprise situated in Brighton, La Brea, charged with the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.