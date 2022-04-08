SWMCOL assures monitoring of the fire at the Beetham Landfill continues

Monitoring of the fire at the Beetham Landfill in Port of Spain continues.

Up to yesterday there was no definitive word as to what started the blaze late Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Smoke from the first covered most of downtown Port of Spain for all of yesterday.

The Solid Waste Management Company Limited, which governs the landfill, says the situation has to be monitored.

Chief Executive Officer of SWMCOL Kevin Thompson says the fire started after 5pm on Wednesday.

He explains it was contained 5 hours later but re-ignited twice in other parts of the landfill.

Those fires were managed and after noon what was black smoke turned white.

Mr. Thompson said yesterday landfill fires are very complex so there is the possibility that this incident may not be over.