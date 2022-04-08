Public Utilities Minister confirms he has a copy of the report on the nationwide blackout

Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonsalez

The Public Utilities Minister is not about to say what the investigative committee found to be the cause of the blackout in Trinidad on February 16th.

Marvin Gonsalez has confirmed he got a copy of the report from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

At a news conference last week, President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ancel Roget, said his information is that a fallen tree caused the power outage, which had duration of up to 12 hours.

Yesterday Minister Gonsalez was not willing to confirm but he was not pleased with Mr. Roget’s treatment of the matter.

He said he was not surprised by the contents of the report.