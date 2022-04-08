Teenager Alliyah Alexander is said to have died from multiple blunt force injuries

Fifteen-year-old Alliyah Alexander is said to have died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Alliyah died on Tuesday at the Couva District Health Facility.

Staff reported that she was unresponsive when a male relative brought her in.

Couva police say the relative, a corporal, attached to the Defence Force, reported that he beat Alliyah with a belt at his Claxton Bay home.

He said she then fell down a flight of stairs.

Officers took him to the police station after relatives attempted to attack him at the facility.

The officers recorded his statement and allowed him to leave.

Investigators only classified Alliyah’s death as a homicide yesterday.

Homicide investigators are preparing to interview an army corporal in connection with the death of the girl.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre, St. James.