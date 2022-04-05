I955 FM


Opposition Leader claims government is illegally spying on individuals…some from within its own camp

Posted on April 5, 2022 by admin
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is claiming government has acquired a piece of software and is now illegally spying on individuals some from within its own camp.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar last night said she has the list of names of people who are being closely monitored by the government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar even police officers are involved.

She said the government has engaged some of them.

The leader of the United National Congress said What’s App messages are being monitored.

She said the software is from Israel.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said her information has come from a whistleblower.

