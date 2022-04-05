Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the drowning of toddler

Three-year-old Maria Sophia Khan has drowned in a pool at her Gasparillo home.

Maria was rushed to The San Fernando General Hospital but it was too late.

The incident occurred around 2pm yesterday.

Reports say her mother, Mary Mahabir, was watching the child while she was in the pool in the yard of their Maharaj Trace home.

However, the mother is said to have left the child to go to the washroom and when she returned found her unresponsive.

At their home yesterday, Maria’s great grandmother Karen said she was recently warded for a week at the hospital because she was dehydrated and vomiting.

The family had set up the pool for Maria about 2 weeks ago, after she was discharged from the hospital.

PC Dass is continuing investigations.

This comes just days after 7-year-old Asiah Josiah drowned in a pool while visiting his grandparents at their Tableland home last Tuesday.