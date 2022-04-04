I955 FM


5 more patients die from coronavirus

Posted on April 4, 2022

Five more patients have died of the coronavirus.

The fatalities were recorded over a 24-hour period before yesterday’s update from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll now stands at three 1,761.

The deceased are 3 elderly men, 1 elderly woman and 1 middle-aged man.

Four of them had multiple comorbidities.

The Ministry has also reported 230 new cases of the virus.

They were from samples taken between March 31st and April 2nd.

The total number of active cases now stands at 6,650.

