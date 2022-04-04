Today…the economy has reopened fully in T&T

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Today marks the full reopening of the economy.

Most of the COVID-19 restrictions are to be removed.

According to Legal Notice #70, mask wearing is still mandatory in all public spaces with the exception for people engaging in sporting activities outdoors.

Last month Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said gatherings would no longer have a limit.

He also said COVID-19 Antigen tests will be accepted from vaccinated passengers arriving in the country.

This replaces the need for a negative PCR test.

Many of these measures have been in effect since March 2020.

Many, including the business sector, have welcomed Dr. Rowley’s announcement that more restrictions were to be lifted.

Over the last few months there has been a gradual return to full economic and social activities.