Opposition MP wants to know from Paria….why the silence?

Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh

Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh is calling on Paria Fuel Trading Company to say something about the findings of an autopsy on one of the divers who lost their lives in the February 25th incident.

Last week, attorney for the family of Kazim Ali Jr., Gerald Ramdeen said the autopsy has indicated that the diver was alive for up to 39 hours after being trapped in the pipeline at Paria.

Mr. Ramdeen claimed Paria officials did nothing to rescue the men in a timely manner.

Yesterday at a news conference, Mr. Indarsingh called the silence of the company deafening.

Energy Minister Stuart Young responded to Mr. Ramdeen’s claims saying a Commission Of Enquiry have been established and once he is properly retained he would be allowed to make submissions.

Mr. Indarsingh feels the government wants the story to die a natural death.

He is also suggesting that the lone survivor of the tragedy Gregory Boodram be given security.

Chairman of the Commission Of Enquiry Dennis Morrison is to be sworn in when he arrives in the country on the 18th of this month.