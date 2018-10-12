Termination letters distributed following Petrotrin’s victory at Court of Appeal

Termination letters are again being distributed to workers of Petrotrin, following the company’s victory at the Court of Appeal.

Justice of Appeal Charmaine Pemberton delivered the ruling in favour of Petrotrin on Wednesday night.

The company’s Chairman Wilfred Espinet said yesterday distribution of the letters will continue, as allowed by the Court of Appeal.

That position was dismissed by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union’s Research and Education Officer Ozzie Warwick.

But Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday said his understanding of the appeal court ruling is that Petrotrin has the go ahead to issue termination letters.

The lifting of the injunction will last until next Thursday when the substantive appeal over the granting of it comes up for hearing before the appeal court.